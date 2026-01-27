Romanian coach Cristian Chivu to carry torch for Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Romanian coach Cristian Chivu to carry torch for Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Romanian Cristian Chivu, the coach of the football team Inter Milan, will carry the Olympic torch before the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The announcement came before the match that Inter won 6â€“2 against Pisa on Friday, January 23. The match took place at San (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]