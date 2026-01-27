Finance Ministry: Romania Ends 2025 With Cash Budget Deficit Of 7.65% Of GDP vs 8.67% In 2024

Finance Ministry: Romania Ends 2025 With Cash Budget Deficit Of 7.65% Of GDP vs 8.67% In 2024. Romania's general consolidated budget posted a cash deficit of 7.65% of gross domestic product in 2025, respectively RON146.03 billion (EUR28.65 billion), which is one percentage point below the 8.67% gap recorded in 2024, the country's finance ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday (â€¦) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]