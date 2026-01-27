Primark Set To Grow To 8 Stores In Romania In 2026Primark, an Irish fashion retailer that entered Romania in 2022, is looking for a manager for its store in Sibiu, one of the cities where it will open stores this year, according to information on LinkedIn.
Feed Producer Protena Plans To Expand In Romania And CEEProtena, one of the largest independent players on the Romanian animal feed market, which owns a factory in Sanpaul, Mures County, opened as a greenfield investment in 2019, operated at almost capacity in 2025, with a production of 180,000 tons out of an annual capacity of 200,000 tons.