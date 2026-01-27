OVES Enterprise Launches SkyLock, An Integrated AI-based Drone Interception System

OVES Enterprise, a Cluj-Napoca-based company specialized in software development, has launched SkyLock, an integrated system for the interception and neutralization of hostile drones, developed on the Nemesis AI platform, the company has announced in a press statement on Tuesday (Jan 27). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]