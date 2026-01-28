INS: Romanian Execs Expect Moderate Activity Decline in Manufacturing, Retail and Services, Price Increases in Retail and Constructions in January-March 2026

INS: Romanian Execs Expect Moderate Activity Decline in Manufacturing, Retail and Services, Price Increases in Retail and Constructions in January-March 2026. Romanian executives in the manufacturing industry, retail and services forecast a moderate economic activity decline for January-March period, while construction ones believe the number of employees will fall, reveals a survey conducted by the countryâ€™s statistics board INS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]