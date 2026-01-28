CONFIDEX: Romanian business confidence index records sharp drop, signals rising caution
Jan 28, 2026
Romanian business confidence has deteriorated sharply, with the latest CONFIDEX index pointing to a growing sense of caution across the private sector, according to a new survey released on Tuesday, January 27. The CONFIDEX index fell to 47.2 from 51.3 in the previous edition, marking the (â€¦)
