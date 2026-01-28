Raiffeisen, ING and Intesa SanPaolo reportedly in race for Garanti Bank Romania

Raiffeisen, ING and Intesa SanPaolo reportedly in race for Garanti Bank Romania. Raiffeisen Bank has entered the race, submitting an offer for the acquisition of Garanti Bank Romania, owned by the Spanish group BBVA, according to banking market sources consulted by Ziarul Financiar. ING Bank and Intesa SanPaolo have also reportedly placed bids. The final date for submitting (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]