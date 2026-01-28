 
Romania hopes for sovereign upgrade "in the future," after meeting Fitch team
Jan 28, 2026

A delegation of the international rating agency Fitch discussed with the government in Bucharest on January 27 the fiscal consolidation actions undertaken by Romania, as well as the main fiscal-budgetary policy measures being implemented, according to a statement sent by the executive. Romania's (â€¦)

Weekend calendar: Apollo 111 cinema opening, concerts, Gerar Half Marathon Michel Reis and Stella Rose Gahan concerts are among the options in Bucharest, while film fans have a new program to check out with the opening of the Apollo 111 cinema. In Bucharest: Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic January 29, 30 Ton Koopman conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic (â€¦)

Intesa Joins ING And Raiffeisen As Garanti Bank Romania Suitor The competition for buying Garanti Bank Romania is becoming increasingly interesting, as after ING and Raiffeisen, now Italyâ€™s Intesa has joined the fray, banking sources say.

Primark Set To Grow To 8 Stores In Romania In 2026 Primark, an Irish fashion retailer that entered Romania in 2022, is looking for a manager for its store in Sibiu, one of the cities where it will open stores this year, according to information on LinkedIn.

Feed Producer Protena Plans To Expand In Romania And CEE Protena, one of the largest independent players on the Romanian animal feed market, which owns a factory in Sanpaul, Mures County, opened as a greenfield investment in 2019, operated at almost capacity in 2025, with a production of 180,000 tons out of an annual capacity of 200,000 tons.

Tà¼rkiye's Otokar Signs MoU To Acquire Romania's Automecanica For EUR85M Turkish heavy commercial and armored vehicle manufacturer Otokar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to acquire a 96.77% stake in Romanian defense company Automecanica S.A. for EUR85 million.

Crosspoint Real Estate: Bucharest Land Market Hits 7-Year Low In 2025 The Bucharest land market reached in 2025 the lowest level in the past seven years, with the number of land transactions in capital city Bucharest decreasing by 13.4% compared to 2024, according to data compiled by real estate consultancy Crosspoint Real Estate.

Hungary's Granit Asset Management Acquires 2nd Building Of Equilibrium Office Complex In Bucharest From Skanska Skanska has sold the second building of the Equilibrium office complex (Equilibrium 2) in capital city Bucharest to Gordiusz Private Equity Fund, an investment fund managed by Hungary's Granit Asset Management, held by Istvan Tiborcz, Hungary's riches man and the son-in-law of Prime Minister (â€¦)

 


