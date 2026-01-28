Romania hopes for sovereign upgrade "in the future," after meeting Fitch team
Jan 28, 2026
A delegation of the international rating agency Fitch discussed with the government in Bucharest on January 27 the fiscal consolidation actions undertaken by Romania, as well as the main fiscal-budgetary policy measures being implemented, according to a statement sent by the executive. Romania's (â€¦)
