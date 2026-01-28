Hungary's Granit Asset Management Acquires 2nd Building Of Equilibrium Office Complex In Bucharest From Skanska

Hungary's Granit Asset Management Acquires 2nd Building Of Equilibrium Office Complex In Bucharest From Skanska. Skanska has sold the second building of the Equilibrium office complex (Equilibrium 2) in capital city Bucharest to Gordiusz Private Equity Fund, an investment fund managed by Hungary's Granit Asset Management, held by Istvan Tiborcz, Hungary's riches man and the son-in-law of Prime Minister (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]