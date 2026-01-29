Romania’s troubled steelmaker Liberty Galati for sale in auction this March

Romania’s troubled steelmaker Liberty Galati for sale in auction this March. Romania’s integrated steel mill Liberty Galati, which has incurred deep losses starting in 2022, is to be sold in an international auction on March 12 with a starting price of EUR 690 million, after an inter-government committee has approved the restructuring plan on January 28. The court has (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]