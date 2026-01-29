Volume of services delivered to households shrinks by 2.3% y/y in January-November

Volume of services delivered to households shrinks by 2.3% y/y in January-November. The volume of services delivered to households in Romania shrank by 2.3% y/y in January-November, with a steep 8.1% y/y contraction in November, according to data published by the statistics office INS. Tour operators faced the steepest hit from households' reduced consumption, with their (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]