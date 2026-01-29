ElectroPutere Mall Craiova becomes third-largest shopping center outside Bucharest after EUR 22 mln expansion

ElectroPutere Mall Craiova becomes third-largest shopping center outside Bucharest after EUR 22 mln expansion. ElectroPutere Mall in Craiova has expanded its retail space to around 62,000 square meters following a EUR 22 million investment, becoming the third-largest shopping center outside Bucharest, French real estate group Catinvest announced. The recent expansion added 10,500 sqm of new retail space. (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]