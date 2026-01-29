EU allocates nearly EUR 104 mln to Romania–Bulgaria smart grid energy project

Romania and Bulgaria will receive almost EUR 104 million in EU funding for a cross-border smart energy networks project, energy minister Bogdan Ivan announced. In total, the European Commission said it will allocate nearly EUR 650 million in grants from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) to