Finance Ministry Lists RON1.9B Fidelis Government Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Finance Ministry Lists RON1.9B Fidelis Government Bonds On Bucharest Stock Exchange. Romania's Ministry of Finance has attracted RON697.2 million and EUR230 million (values totaling RON1.864 billion – EUR367.3 million), respectively, through the first primary offer for selling government bonds dedicated to retail investors (FIDELIS), held in 2025 through the systems of the (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]