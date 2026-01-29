 
Romanian state lists first 2026 Fidelis bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
The Romanian Finance Ministry listed the first 2026 edition of the Fidelis government bonds on Thursday, January 29. The subscriptions made between January 16 and 26 totaled over RON 1.87 billion (EUR 366.6 million), which are now available for trading. Around 18,440 subscription orders were (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Electroalfa International To Run IPO During February 2 - 11 Period Electro-Alfa International, a leading Romanian company in the design, manufacturing, and implementation of electrical equipment and solutions, has published the prospectus of its upcoming listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, within an Initial Public Offering (IPO) that may reach RON584 (…)

UniCredit Launches ASF-Approved MTN Program Of Up To EUR400M UniCredit Bank SA has secured the approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for a medium-term note issuance program with a total nominal value of up to EUR400 million. The program provides for the issuance of unsecured, senior dematerialized notes, which may be issued in successive (…)

Smartree Ends 2025 With Strong Results; Speeds Up Development Of Integrated Digital HR Ecosystem Smartree, a leading Romanian provider of integrated payroll, personnel administration, and HR software services, ended 2025 with a turnover of over RON28 million, up 7% on the year.

Romania's Central Bank Sees Stagnation Of Economic Activity In Q1, 2026, As Well Romania’s economy will stagnate in the first quarter of 2026, as well, as it did in the fourth quarter of 2025, amid the already implemented fiscal and budgetary measures and the high annual inflation rate.

Eurostat: The 12 EU Countries With Operational Nuclear Power Plants Generated 649.524 GwH Of Electricity In 2024, Up 4.8% YoY The gross electricity generation from nuclear power plants within the European Union in 2024 amounted to 649 524 GWh, which represents a 4.8% increase compared with 2023, per data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Liberty Gala?i puts assets worth 690 million euros up for sale. International auction in March The state has given the green light for the sale of the assets of Romania's largest steel producer. A Romanian company and the Ukrainian group controlled by billionaire Rinat Akhmetov are among those interested.

INSCOP Barometer: Which institutions do Romanians trust the most The INSCOP Barometer, conducted between January 12-15, 2026, shows that Romanians continue to have the most trust in two institutions: the Church and the Army.

 


