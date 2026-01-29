Romanian state lists first 2026 Fidelis bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian state lists first 2026 Fidelis bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The Romanian Finance Ministry listed the first 2026 edition of the Fidelis government bonds on Thursday, January 29. The subscriptions made between January 16 and 26 totaled over RON 1.87 billion (EUR 366.6 million), which are now available for trading. Around 18,440 subscription orders were (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]