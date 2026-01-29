US Carlyle Group agrees to acquire Lukoil international assets, including those in Romania

US Carlyle Group agrees to acquire Lukoil international assets, including those in Romania. The private equity Carlyle Group, based in the United States, has agreed to purchase Lukoil’s international assets, including those in Romania, Biziday.ro reported. The company is already involved in the exploitation of Romanian gas in the Black Sea through Black Sea Oil & Gas. The (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]