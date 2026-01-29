Romanian cats again in the spotlight after winning major international competition
Jan 29, 2026
Romanian-born cats are again in the international spotlight after last week, when one won the grand trophy of the North Atlantic Cup competition held in the Netherlands, according to the Felinological National Federation of Romania. A silver British Shorthair male nicknamed “Polar Bear,” Roy of (…)
