Eurostat: The 12 EU Countries With Operational Nuclear Power Plants Generated 649.524 GwH Of Electricity In 2024, Up 4.8% YoY. The gross electricity generation from nuclear power plants within the European Union in 2024 amounted to 649 524 GWh, which represents a 4.8% increase compared with 2023, per data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]