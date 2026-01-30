'What if they learned to listen to music?' Young audiences meet classical music in project touring schools in Romania



'What if they learned to listen to music?' Young audiences meet classical music in project touring schools in Romania.

Classic for Kids, an educational project founded by pianist Bogdan Vaida, travels to schools in rural areas and small towns to show young audiences that classical music can be accessible and full of possibilities. Bogdan Vaida has performed for the most diverse audiences, from babies to the (…)