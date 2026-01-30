Social Democrats block Bucharest mayor's plans for public transport ticket price hike

The Council of Bucharest municipality on January 29 rejected a bill to increase public transport fares by 66%-75%, an urgent move proposed by Liberal (PNL) mayor Ciprian Ciucu, who argued that, otherwise, the public transportation company STB would face insolvency.