Colliers: Romania Set to Go Beyond 10 Million Square Meters of Industrial Space in Next Two Years.

Romania industrial and logistic market is readying for a major leap: from 8 million square meters at present, the stock is due to top 10 million square meters in the next two years amid annual deliveries of around 1 million square meters, according to Colliers consultants.