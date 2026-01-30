 
AROBS Calls Shareholders To Approve Merger By Absorption Of Five Subsidiaries
AROBS Transilvania Software, the biggest IT group listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has convened the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for March 3 to vote on approving the merger by absorption of five subsidiaries fully owned by AROBS, as per the convening notice published on (…)

