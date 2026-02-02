Romanian electric equipment producer Electro-Alfa goes public with EUR 115 mln IPO

Romanian electric equipment producer Electro-Alfa goes public with EUR 115 mln IPO. Romanian producer of electric equipment Electro-Alfa International, controlled by local entrepreneur Gheorghe Ciubotaru (just over 90% directly and indirectly), with a RON 648 million (EUR 130 million) turnover and EUR 57 million (EUR 11 million) in 2024 and positive growth rates for both in H1 (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]