Romanian employees left without pay for first day of medical leave after change in regulations.

Starting February 1, Romanian employees are no longer paid for the first day of medical leave, according to a government decision. The measure will be in force until the end of next year. Until now, the employer covered the first 5 days of medical leave, while the state paid for the rest. Now, (…)