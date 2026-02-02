BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI Index Edges Down To 48.1 Points In January 2026

BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI Index Edges Down To 48.1 Points In January 2026. The BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI index, which assesses the state of the manufacturing industry in accordance with Standard &Poor’s standards, inched down to 48.1 in January 2026, from 48.9 in December 2025, which signals an accelerating decline in manufacturing conditions as it remained below (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]