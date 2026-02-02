Maia Sandu on the list for the Nobel Peace Prize. A Norwegian parliamentarian made the proposal

Maia Sandu on the list for the Nobel Peace Prize. A Norwegian parliamentarian made the proposal. The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has been proposed for nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize by the Norwegian parliamentarian Arild Hermstad, leader of the Green Party of Norway. The initiative aims at the role of the head of state in defending democracy and the rule of law. [Read the article in Mediafax]