Moldovan president Maia Sandu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian MP
Feb 2, 2026
Moldovan president Maia Sandu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian MP.
Arild Hermstad, a member of Parliament and leader of the Green Party of Norway, has nominated Moldovan president Maia Sandu for the Nobel Peace Prize for her non-violent defense of democracy, the rule of law, and peace. According to a press release sent to Romania Insider, the nomination is (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]