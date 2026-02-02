Moldovan president Maia Sandu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian MP

Moldovan president Maia Sandu nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian MP. Arild Hermstad, a member of Parliament and leader of the Green Party of Norway, has nominated Moldovan president Maia Sandu for the Nobel Peace Prize for her non-violent defense of democracy, the rule of law, and peace. According to a press release sent to Romania Insider, the nomination is (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]