Romanian startups register record financing in 2025, signaling shift in the sector

Romanian startups register record financing in 2025, signaling shift in the sector. Romanian startups exceeded expectations in 2025, registering an influx of capital and signaling a shift in the local sector. The growth of last year was backed by international investors such as Atomico and Eurazeo. Tellingly, a single deal in 2025, namely Dexory’s USD 165 million Series C (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]