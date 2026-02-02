Finance Ministry Raises RON1.3B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On Feb 2

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.3B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On Feb 2. Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1.3 billion from banks on Monday (Feb 2), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 6.21% and 6.66%, respectively. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]