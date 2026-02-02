WDP Keeps Investing In Romania: EUR44M Warehouse For Aquila, New Land Purchases

Belgian-held WDP, the second largest logistics space owner in Romania, with 2 million square meters and cumulated investments of more than EUR1 billion, continues to expand local presence with new projects in progress and land purchases for further developments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]