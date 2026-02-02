|
|
|
WDP Keeps Investing In Romania: EUR44M Warehouse For Aquila, New Land Purchases
Feb 2, 2026
WDP Keeps Investing In Romania: EUR44M Warehouse For Aquila, New Land Purchases.
Belgian-held WDP, the second largest logistics space owner in Romania, with 2 million square meters and cumulated investments of more than EUR1 billion, continues to expand local presence with new projects in progress and land purchases for further developments.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Andrei Romanescu appointed General Manager of SCOR Bucharest
SCOR, one of the global leaders in reinsurance, said that it appointed Andrei Romanescu as General Manager of SCOR Bucharest, its newly established strategic transformation office in Romania. The new GM will oversee the development of the company’s local operations. SCOR Bucharest will bring (…)
Six green projects to receive over RON 830,000 through Environmental Platform for Bucharest
Six projects in Bucharest will receive combined funding of over RON 830,000 in 2026 through the Environmental Platform for Bucharest, as the Bucharest Community Foundation and ING Bank Romania said they doubled their support for long-term green initiatives in the capital city. The new funding (…)
US House of Representatives: EU interfered in Romanian elections, not Russia
In a report on online censorship, the Legal Committee of the US House of Representatives rejected the existence of evidence of Russian interference in Romania’s cancelled 2024 presidential elections. Instead, the report accuses the European Union of interfering in elections in several European (…)
Romanian Film Review: A Firey & Fabulous February
Exciting is not my usual adjective for the month of February, but oh boy, is it now! Film-wise it’s such a fiercely fantastic month I had to restrain myself from raving too much about everything, otherwise this column would have turned into a novel. Il Cinema Ritrovato is arriving to Romania (…)
DAN AIR launches new European destinations from Bac?u and Bucharest
DAN AIR said it will expand its regular flight network from Bucharest and Bac?u starting in April, adding six new destinations in Spain, Italy, France, and Cyprus. The privately owned Romanian carrier will launch new routes to Valencia, Larnaca, Madrid, Barcelona, Paris (Beauvais), and Treviso, (…)
Ananda Group reports a turnover of over 265,690,000 lei in 2025 and announces the development of over 2,500 apartments in the south of the Capital
Ananda Group, one of the most active residential developers in the south of the Bucharest-Ilfov Region, announces its consolidated results for 2025, a year that confirms the maturity of the business model, the operational efficiency and the strategic positioning of the company in the (…)
Romanian citizen arrested for attempted sabotage of German Navy ships
Two men, a 37-year-old Romanian and a 54-year-old Greek citizen, have been arrested in Germany and Greece, respectively, suspected of attempted sabotage of several ships belonging to the German Navy, News.ro reported. They allegedly introduced “over 20 kilograms of abrasive gravel into a ship’s (…)
|