Energom Invests EUR7M In 8,000 Sqm Plant. Energom, a manufacturer of electrical equipment and switchboards based in Cluj and part of the French Gonzales group, has completed a EUR7 million investment in an 8,000 square meter industrial facility developed in the Nervia industrial park in Apahida, of Cluj businessman Adam Ambrus. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]