Electro-Alfa heads towards one of most successful IPOs at Bucharest Exchange
Feb 3, 2026
Electro-Alfa heads towards one of most successful IPOs at Bucharest Exchange .
With orders surpassing 2.4 times the shares earmarked for individual investors on the first day alone, the 35% IPO carried out by electric equipment producer Electro-Alfa promises to end as one of the most successful public offerings on the local stock exchange. The individual investors placed (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]