Electro-Alfa heads towards one of most successful IPOs at Bucharest Exchange

Electro-Alfa heads towards one of most successful IPOs at Bucharest Exchange . With orders surpassing 2.4 times the shares earmarked for individual investors on the first day alone, the 35% IPO carried out by electric equipment producer Electro-Alfa promises to end as one of the most successful public offerings on the local stock exchange. The individual investors placed (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]