Romania's PM Ilie Bolojan consolidates political support within his Liberal Party

Romania's PM Ilie Bolojan consolidates political support within his Liberal Party. Romania's prime minister Ilie Bolojan consolidated his political support within the Liberal Party (PNL), with a score of 47 against 3 members of the leading body summoned on February 2, Digi24 reported. Bolojan's leadership came under criticism recently from a faction of the party, best (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]