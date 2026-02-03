Cismigiu Hotel Ends 2025 with EUR2M Revenues, 78% Occupancy Rate

Cismigiu Hotel Ends 2025 with EUR2M Revenues, 78% Occupancy Rate. Cismigiu hotel, part of Hercesa Romania portfolio, in 2025 registered EUR2 million revenues, up 8% from 2024. The hotel’s occupancy rate also inched up, to 78%, from 75% in the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]