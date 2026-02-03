Romania Airports Register around 38.5 Million Passengers in 2025, Up 9.6% YOY

Romania Airports Register around 38.5 Million Passengers in 2025, Up 9.6% YOY. Local airports have hit a new record high in terms of air traffic, registering over 28.5 million passengers in 2025, up 9.6% from 2024, in line with Romania Airports Association data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]