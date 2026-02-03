MedLife Completes Acquisition of MEDSTAR Clinic Group of Cluj-Napoca

MedLife Completes Acquisition of MEDSTAR Clinic Group of Cluj-Napoca. MedLife, Romania's leading private healthcare provider, has finalized the full acquisition of MEDSTAR clinic group of Cluj-Napoca, a deal via which it cements its footprint in Transylvania.