Fashion Industry B2B Platform Unfrosen Wants to Overshoot EUR10M Sales Mark in 2026

Fashion Industry B2B Platform Unfrosen Wants to Overshoot EUR10M Sales Mark in 2026. Romanian startup Unfrosen, which launched a B2B marketplace for the fashion industry in 2023, aims to go beyond the EUR10 million GMV threshold this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]