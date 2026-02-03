Romania leads ranking of road mortality in Europe over 10 years, despite decrease in serious accidents



Romania leads ranking of road mortality in Europe over 10 years, despite decrease in serious accidents.

Romania is in the first place in the European Union in terms of road mortality, according to an analysis of official data from the last 10 years made by the Road Safety Bulletin (Buletinului Siguran?ei Rutiere). The country recorded 77 road deaths per one million inhabitants in the period, (…)