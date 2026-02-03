Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Producer Prices Up 6% YoY In December 2025

Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Producer Prices Up 6% YoY In December 2025. Romania’s industrial producer price index (PPI) increased by 6% in December 2025 compared to December 2024, the country's statistical office INS said on Tuesday (February 3, 2026). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]