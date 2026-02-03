XTB Ends 2025 With Record Operating Profit Of EUR506M And 1.19 Million Active Clients

XTB Ends 2025 With Record Operating Profit Of EUR506M And 1.19 Million Active Clients. XTB investment platform ended 2025 with record operating income of EUR506.7 million, up 16.4% on the year, and attracted 864,286 new clients, 73.4% more than 498,438 attracted in 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]