Irishman who allegedly stabbed countryman in Bucharest placed under preventive arrest
Feb 3, 2026
Irishman who allegedly stabbed countryman in Bucharest placed under preventive arrest.
A 22-year-old Irishman suspected of stabbing a countryman of his in Bucharest during a spontaneous conflict has been placed under preventive arrest on Tuesday, February 3, for 30 days. The incident, which took place in an apartment rented on a short-term hotel basis in Bucharest, involved three (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]