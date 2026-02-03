Selfpay Contracts Loans Of EUR1M And RON20M For Speed Up Its Development Plans

Selfpay Contracts Loans Of EUR1M And RON20M For Speed Up Its Development Plans. SelfPay, the leader of the self-service payment station market in Romania, has signed two contracts with Banca Transilvania (BT) for loans of EUR1 million and RON20 million, respectively. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]