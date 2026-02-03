Employee Wellbeing Index: Work Meaning And Outcome- Romanian Employees' Main Motivation In 2025, For The First Time Ever



In 2025, Romanian employees’ main motivation shifted from salary and benefits to the meaning and results of their work, as shown by the Romanian Employee Wellbeing Index, conducted by RoCoach and Novel Research on a national urban sample of 1,000 employees.