White Image Study: personalized email marketing messages achieved over 75% open rates in 2025. White Image, Romania’s largest email marketing agency, has released a study which aggregates data from over 250,000 campaigns and a record volume of 1.5 billion emails, providing an unprecedented overview of Romanian consumer behavior across 18 business sectors. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]