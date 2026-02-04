North Bucharest Investments | The Rise of a Premium Market: Delivered Projects, Selective Demand, Sophisticated Capital
Feb 4, 2026
North Bucharest Investments | The Rise of a Premium Market: Delivered Projects, Selective Demand, Sophisticated Capital.
This evolution signals a clear structural shift: demand is now focused on fully delivered projects with tangible value, located in areas of strong urban relevance and long-term appreciation potential. In this context, the beginning of the year confirms sustained interest in the premium-luxury (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]