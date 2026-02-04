 
February 4, 2026

Romania's Ombudsman refers non-payment for first day of medical leave to Constitutional Court
The Ombudsman of Romania referred to the Constitutional Court the emergency ordinance that provides that the employer will bear the payment of 5 days of sick leave, starting from the second day of the sick leave, starting from February 1, 2026, the first day of leave being thus unpaid. The (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Senate passes bill to increase contribution to mandatory private pension funds The Romanian Senate approved on February 4, under tacit consent, the project that provides for the increase in the contribution rate to the mandatory private pension funds (Pillar II) from 4.75% currently to 5.25% in 2026 and to 6% in 2027, Agerpres reports. The 6% contribution should have been (…)

Romanian entrepreneur brings state-of-the-art technology to historic steel mill O?elu Ro?u Dorinel Umbr?rescu, the largest road builder in Romania, is making a landmark acquisition that indicates it will soon put the steel mill O?elu Ro?u back into operation, which was bought in bankruptcy and closed for a long time. SMS, a German reference group in steel equipment, announced that it (…)

OMV Petrom's 2025 profit down 27% y/y, company announces high dividend OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), the largest company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange by capitalization, reported a net profit of RON 3.1 billion in 2025, down 27% year-on-year, mainly impacted by net impairment adjustments of RON 2.2 billion related to decommissioning obligations agreed with the (…)

US Army Abrams tanks take part in joint training with Romanian forces at Smardan American Army forces have deployed M1A2 Abrams tanks to Romania for joint training exercises with Romanian partners at the Smârdan Training Area, in a move described by the US Embassy in Bucharest as a demonstration of the United States’ “unwavering commitment to regional peace, security, and (…)

Auchan Continues Development In 2026 French-held retailer Auchan, which has been operating in Romania for two decades, overshot the 500-store mark in Romania in 2025 after having opened two ATAC Hiper Discount stores in Chitila and Oradea, a large Auchan hypermarket in Popesti-Leordeni, Ilfov and 60 Simply by Auchan franchised (…)

Lion Capital's Tender Offer Helps It Secure Almost 49% Of Fondul Proprietatea Stake It Sought To Buy Lion Capital’s tender offer for Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) shares ended by getting it about 49% of the stake sought, after the price offered, RON0.68/share, led to a fast-paced increase in its price on the market, which quickly came close to the offer price.

Inditex Group Closes Zara And Stradivarius Stores In Shopping City Timisoara Spanish group Inditex, a leading player in global fashion, is closing the Zara and Stradivarius stores within the Shopping City Timisoara, developed in western Romania by retail real estate company NEPI, according to sources close to Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily.

 


