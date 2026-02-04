Ananda Group reports a turnover of over 265,690,000 lei in 2025 and announces the development of over 2,500 apartments in the south of the Capital



Ananda Group, one of the most active residential developers in the south of the Bucharest-Ilfov Region, announces its consolidated results for 2025, a year that confirms the maturity of the business model, the operational efficiency and the strategic positioning of the company in the (…)