Employee Wellbeing Index 2025: Meaning and results of work overtake salary as top motivator for Romanian employees

Employee Wellbeing Index 2025: Meaning and results of work overtake salary as top motivator for Romanian employees. For the first time on record, Romanian employees’ main motivation shifted from salary and benefits to the meaning and results of their work in 2025, as shown by the Romanian Employee Wellbeing Index. RoCoach and Novel Research conducted the study on a national urban sample of 1,000 employees. (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]