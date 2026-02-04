Name of Romanian-born microbiologist among those to be engraved on frieze displayed in the Eiffel Tower



Name of Romanian-born microbiologist among those to be engraved on frieze displayed in the Eiffel Tower.

Agnes Ullmann, a microbiology specialist of Romanian origin, is among the 72 female researchers whose names are to be engraved on a frieze displayed in the Eiffel Tower in Paris, local news agency Agerpres reported. The Eiffel Tower currently hosts a frieze on which the names of 72 men, French (…)