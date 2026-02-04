Portugal's Greenvolt Secures EUR58.5M Financing From Erste Group, BCR For 49.8 MW Wind Project In Romania

Greenvolt Group, through the Greenvolt Power division, a global developer of large-scale wind, solar, and battery energy storage projects, has obtained EUR58.5 million financing from Erste Group Bank AG and Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) to support the development of a 49.8 MW onshore wind